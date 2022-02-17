One dead after multi-vehicle wreck on Highway 183 in Irving

One person was killed in a multi-vehicle wreck Thursday morning in Irving.

The wreck happened about 5 a.m. and resulted in the shutdown of eastbound Highway 183 near County Line Road.

Police haven’t released details of what caused the wreck and how many vehicles were involved.

Irving police had traffic exiting at Amon Carter Boulevard due to the eastbound lane closure, which lasted seven hours. The highway reopened after 12 p.m. Thursday.

