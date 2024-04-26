Children's Health recognizes 'superhero' patients on Cape Day

In 2018, many North Texans followed the journey of a then-Dallas ISD school board member's baby who had to receive a heart transplant at 3 months old.

Now, the 6-year-old is doing amazing and is one of the ‘superheroes’ Children's Health recognized on Friday for Cape Day.

FOX 4 first introduced you to Olivia Solis in 2018. Shortly after she was born, doctors determined she would need a heart transplant.

Video of her mother, Jacqueline Norton, being able to hold her baby for the first time in 24 days moved so many of our viewers.

Today, Olivia is a picture of strength. She is in a dual-language program at Solar Prep.

[REPORTER: "What’s special about your heart?"]

"I had a heart transplant," Olivia said. "My heart is strong now."

Miguel Solis credits Children's Health with his daughter's success.

"They brought a girl who was at death's door and breathed new life into her," he said. "When you look at Olivia, she is like any other kid."

9-year-old Amelia Van Der Merwe is another patient who earned her cape.

"When I was a small baby, I was born a little too early," she said. "I was the size of my mom's hand. I had a hole in my heart. I had to be in the hospital for 7 months, and I had to have a big surgery."

"At 22 months old, she was diagnosed with cerebral palsy," said Robin Van Der Merwe, Amelia's mother. "Before that, we noticed she was not hitting her milestones with crawling or walking."

Robin says early intervention made all the difference.

"Initially, they said she would never be able to play team sports. She was clumsy when she walked. She had one leg that did not work well," she said. "When you meet her now, you don't know she has cerebral palsy."

"My favorite things is playing sports, soccer and basketball," Amelia said.

Robin says she is thankful for the superheroes no one sees.

"Children's Health doctors and providers are here only because there are superheroes in the community who don't get the recognition," she said. "We didn't understand this 10 years. We thought hospitals were self-sufficient, and insurance covered what self pay did not. We were astounded to learn how much charity work is done."

[REPORTER: "What message do you want other kids to learn?"]

"Don't give up on your dream," Amelia said. "If someone says you can't do it, make sure you can prove them wrong."