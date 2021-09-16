Oktoberfest celebration returns this weekend in Addison

The Addison Oktoberfest is back.

The annual festival that usually draws around 50,000 people was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Now that vaccines are readily available, the festival will go on.

Organizers said the Addison Oktoberfest has been recognized as one of the most authentic Oktoberfest celebrations outside of Munich.

RELATED: Munich's Oktoberfest celebrations canceled amid coronavirus pandemic: 'The risk is just too high'

It features polka bands, dachshund races, bier barrel rolling, a German yodeling contest, food vendors, shops, activities for the kids and, of course, beer.

Masks are still strongly encouraged for people who have not been vaccinated.

Food vendors will also offer mobile ordering to reduce long lines.

The festival starts Thursday and runs through Sunday at Addison Circle Park.

Advertisement

LINK: www.AddisonOktoberfest.com