Officials: 16-year-old suspect in Georgetown police shooting wanted to 'force them into an armed conflict'

The two Georgetown Police Department officers injured in a shooting have been identified and both have been released from the hospital. Officials have also released new information about the suspect who was killed.

The two officers have been identified as Colby Rodgers and Ashley Wall. Rodgers has been with the department since June 2018 and Wall has been with the department since October 2017.

Both officers are on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues per Georgetown Police Department policy.

Officers Rodgers and Wall were shot while responding to a burglary call in the 700 block of Garden Meadow Drive in Georgetown on February 25. Both were taken to a local hospital after Rodgers was shot once in each leg and Wall was shot in the foot.

The suspect who shot at both officers was killed and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the suspect was a 16-year-old that lived at the home where the alleged burglary was taking place. They say in a press release that they believe the suspect was the caller on the initial 911 call and that it was the suspect's "intent to intentionally summon officers to that location in an attempt to ambush them and force them into an armed conflict."

The suspect's identity is not being released due to his age.

The investigation is ongoing and officials say further information will be released if it's deemed necessary.