Off-duty officer shot at in Dallas road rage incident

A road rage incident in Dallas led to shots being fired at an off-duty police officer on Thursday.

Suspect shoots at Dallas officer

What we know:

Additional officers responded to the scene at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Julius Schepps Freeway around 5:50 p.m. Thursday.

According to the released from Dallas PD, they found that an off-duty officer, who was in uniform at the time, was involved in a road rage incident while driving.

During the incident, a suspect shot at the officer's vehicle, the department said.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified at the time of publishing. No arrests have been made.

It's not clear which party instigated the road rage incident.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.