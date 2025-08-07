Off-duty officer shot at in Dallas road rage incident
DALLAS - A road rage incident in Dallas led to shots being fired at an off-duty police officer on Thursday.
What we know:
Additional officers responded to the scene at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Julius Schepps Freeway around 5:50 p.m. Thursday.
According to the released from Dallas PD, they found that an off-duty officer, who was in uniform at the time, was involved in a road rage incident while driving.
During the incident, a suspect shot at the officer's vehicle, the department said.
No injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
The suspect has not been identified at the time of publishing. No arrests have been made.
It's not clear which party instigated the road rage incident.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The Dallas Police Department provided the information in this report.