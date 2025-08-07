Expand / Collapse search

Off-duty officer shot at in Dallas road rage incident

Published  August 7, 2025 9:00pm CDT
Dallas
The Brief

    • A suspect shot at an off-duty Dallas police officer during a road rage incident on Thursday.
    • The incident took place near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Julius Schepps Freeway.
    • The suspect has not been identified, no arrests have been made, and no injuries were reported.

DALLAS - A road rage incident in Dallas led to shots being fired at an off-duty police officer on Thursday.

Suspect shoots at Dallas officer 

What we know:

Additional officers responded to the scene at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Julius Schepps Freeway around 5:50 p.m. Thursday.

According to the released from Dallas PD, they found that an off-duty officer, who was in uniform at the time, was involved in a road rage incident while driving. 

During the incident, a suspect shot at the officer's vehicle, the department said. 

No injuries were reported. 

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified at the time of publishing. No arrests have been made.

It's not clear which party instigated the road rage incident. 

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. 

The Source: The Dallas Police Department provided the information in this report. 

