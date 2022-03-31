Harris County off-duty deputy killed in grocery store parking lot, 2 suspects detained

A deputy with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office has died following a shooting in a grocery store parking lot on Thursday night.

The sheriff’s office identified him as 51-year-old Deputy Darren Almendarez, a 23-year veteran of the department assigned to the auto theft division. He was off-duty at the time of the shooting.

According to HCSO Chief Deputy Edison Toquica, the shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. in the parking lot at 2929 FM 1960.

Authorities said Deputy Almendarez was leaving the grocery store with his wife when he apparently spotted some suspects attempting to steal his truck’s catalytic converter.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Chief Deputy Toquica said Almendarez approached the suspects, gunfire was exchanged, and the deputy was shot. Two suspects were also wounded.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Almendarez did everything he could to protect his wife by telling her to run to safety when the shooting occurred.

Almendarez was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, where he later died.

The two wounded suspects drove themselves to the hospital and are now detained. Both are said to be in stable condition.

Toquica said they believe there is a third suspect involved in the incident. That suspect remains at large and has not been identified.

MORE HARRIS COUNTY NEWS

During a news conference late Thursday night, Gonzalez spoke about Almendarez getting ready to host a birthday party for his sister. Gonzalez said he was going to prepare a meal on Friday for her and was cleaning up the house for the celebration.

"We lost another hero in our community," Gonzalez said after making the announcement. "We're tired of crime in this community."

A procession was held as his body was transported from the hospital to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Advertisement

"Today we've lost a great one, once again, and so our hearts are devastated," Gonzalez said.