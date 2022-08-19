Dallas rapper 'Trapboy Freddy' charged in federal court on weapons charge

A Dallas rapper faced weapons charges in federal court one day after U.S. Marshals served a warrant, arrested him and seized a tiger cub from his home.

Devarius Dontez Moore, also known as Trapboy Freddy, was released with a leg monitor pending trial.

The feds found the tiger cub in a cage in his Red Bird area home on Thursday and called Dallas Animal Services.

Rapper Trapboy Freddy arrested after police find tiger cub while serving warrant in Dallas

It's illegal in Dallas to have tigers as pets. However, it’s not clear if Moore will face an additional charge for that.