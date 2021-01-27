Off-duty Arlington police officer beaten, robbed by group of suspects

article

Police are searching for four young men who pistol-whipped and robbed an off-duty Arlington police officer outside a convenience store.

The robbery happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday after the officer had just gotten off of work. He stopped at the QT on Division street and was attacked.

Police said four young men in their teens or early 20s robbed the officer and hit him multiple times in the face and head with a pistol. His injuries are not life-threatening.

"The officer was armed but felt like he was outnumbered and made the decision not to engage in a deadly force encounter," Arlington PD said.

The officer was not wearing his uniform at the time but police said it was visible in the back seat of his car. It’s not clear if the suspects knew he was an officer.

Arlington police released a photo of the suspects’ vehicle and they are working to release video soon.

Advertisement

The suspects’ car is described as a white, four-door sedan with paper tags.

Anyone who recognizes it or has information is asked to call the Arlington Police Department.