Five detained after posting picture of firearm inside Fort Worth ISD high school

The Brief O.D. Wyatt High School in Fort Worth was placed on lockdown on Monday after reports of a photo of students possessing a firearm inside the school were posted online. Four juveniles and one adult were detained in connection to Fort Worth PD's investigation, and the firearm was discovered to have belonged to the adult suspect. Students were released from campus in a controlled manner at the school's normal release time. The investigation remains ongoing.



O.D. Wyatt High School in Fort Worth was placed under lockdown Monday afternoon as authorities investigated a potential firearm threat on campus.

Fort Worth ISD school on lockdown

Image 1 of 5 ▼

What we know:

O.D. Wyatt High School, a part of Fort Worth ISD, was placed on lockdown on Monday afternoon.

The lockdown comes as Fort Worth Police investigates a report involving students posting a photograph of themselves with a firearm on O.D. Wyatt's campus.

Police were seen searching through multiple vehicles on the school's campus prior to the lockdown being initiated. Officials say the lockdown was initiated as a precautionary measure, and that all students were safe.

Four students and one adult, 18-year-old Lucio Garcia, have been detained in connection with FWPD's investigation. Garcia has been charged with making a terroristic threat according to the Tarrant County Jail website.

The firearm seen in the photograph was recovered by Fort Worth Police, and was determined to have belonged to Garcia.

Students were seen leaving the school at 3:45 p.m., the school's normal release time. Police implemented a controlled release of students through a metal detector to maintain safety.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Monday was the first day of school for O.D. Wyatt High School and other schools in Fort Worth ISD.

What we don't know:

We don't know the names of the four juveniles who have been detained or what they have been charged with.

Fort Worth Police say their investigation remains ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Updates will be added as soon as they become available.