Police identify 23-year-old victim in early Sunday morning South Dallas shooting

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The Brief A 23-year-old man, Trevaun Neal, was killed, and two others were injured in an early Sunday morning shooting on Exline Street. All three victims were driven to a local hospital before officers arrived; the medical conditions of the two surviving victims have not been released. Dallas police have made no arrests in connection with the gunfire, though a man was arrested at the scene for interfering with the crime scene perimeter.



A 23-year-old man was killed, and two other people were injured in an early Sunday morning shooting in South Dallas, authorities said.

Fatal South Dallas shooting

What we know:

Dallas police responded at 4:31 a.m. Aug. 9 to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Exline Street.

A preliminary investigation determined that three victims were shot at the scene and then taken to a local hospital by private vehicle. One of the victims, identified by police as 23-year-old Trevaun Neal, died from his injuries at the hospital.

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The conditions of the other two individuals were not immediately released.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, which remains under investigation.

What's next:

The homicide investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Police ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Detective C. Shelton at 214-671-4740 or via email at c.shelton@dallaspolice.gov.