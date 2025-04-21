NWS confirms at least 4 tornadoes hit Jack, Erath counties on Saturday

The Brief NWS confirmed at least four tornadoes hit Jack County and one hit Erath County on Saturday. There were 2 EF-0 tornadoes in Jack County with winds up to 80 mph, as well as an EF-1 tornado with winds up to 90 mph. Another EF-1 tornado with winds of up to 110 mph hit Erath County. Survey teams could confirm additional tornadoes after visiting Hood, Montague, and Parker counties.



The National Weather Service confirmed that at least four tornadoes touched down on Saturday in Jack and Erath counties.

Tornadoes in North Texas

What we know:

A team from the NWS surveyed storm damage in Jack and Erath counties on Monday, preliminarily confirming four tornadoes.

In Jack County, two were EF-0 tornadoes with estimated max wind speeds of 80 mph. The third was an EF-1 tornado with an estimated max wind speed of 90 mph.

In Erath County, there was another EF-1 tornado with an estimated wind speed of 110 mph.

What we don't know:

The exact number of tornadoes that hit North Texas on Saturday is still unknown.

There are reports of significant damage also in Hood, Montague, and Parker counties.

The NWS teams will survey those areas in the coming days and could confirm additional tornadoes.

Storm Damage and Cleanup

The backstory:

The powerful storms that hit North Texas on Saturday night left behind a path of extensive damage.

Roofs were ripped off homes, and debris was scattered everywhere.

One family in Milsap in Parker County told a FOX 4 crew that the storm blew out all of the windows in their home.

"It happened so quick. It touched down at I-20, which I-20 is only three miles down the road. And it just happened so quick. And it was ‘WOAM!’ and then it was gone," said Gary Wells, a Milsap resident.

Anne-Marie Shallcross and her family were in shock when they woke up and saw the aftermath.

"Still shock, to be in the middle of it and then to look around and just see the severity of the damage and then what it’s going to entail to put everything back together. It’s just amazing," she said.

Many people spent Easter Sunday cleaning up.

Several people said they were waiting for additional crews and equipment to come so they could finish the cleanup process and start rebuilding.