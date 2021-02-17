NTSB to investigate deadly pileup on I-35W
FORT WORTH, Texas - Federal investigators will look into last week's deadly pileup on I-35W.
The National Transportation Safety Board will focus on whether the TEXpress lanes were treated for ice.
Six people died after a series of crashes on the interstate during icy weather.
Fort Worth police are also investigating the crash.
The agency that manages the lanes said pre-treatment began days before the pileup.