NTSB to investigate deadly pileup on I-35W

Federal investigators will look into last week's deadly pileup on I-35W.

The National Transportation Safety Board will focus on whether the TEXpress lanes were treated for ice.

Six people died after a series of crashes on the interstate during icy weather.

Fort Worth police are also investigating the crash.

The agency that manages the lanes said pre-treatment began days before the pileup.