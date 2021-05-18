NTSB: Pilot error led to deadly plane crash in Addison

article

Pilot error led to a deadly crash that killed 10 people in Addison.

The fault-finding comes from the NTSB's accident report on the June 2019 crash at Addison airport.

Investigators say the plane, a King air 350, lost left engine thrust seconds after takeoff.

The NTSB says the pilot responded incorrectly with the plane's rudder and turned the plane upside down.

There was not enough altitude to recover and the plane crashed into a hangar seconds later.

The two pilots and eight passengers on board were all killed.

Investigators were not able to determine what caused the engine to lose thrust.