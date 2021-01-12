NTSB: Atmos could have prevented explosion that killed Dallas girl

article

Investigators believe Atmos Energy should have done more to prevent the natural gas explosion that killed a 12-year-old Dallas girl.

Michellita Rogers died on the morning of Feb. 23, 2018 after a buildup of gas in her northwest Dallas home exploded and destroyed the house.

The National Transportation Safety Board conducted an in-depth review of the accident and released its official findings Tuesday.

NTSB investigators said Atmos should have paid more attention to two other gas-related fires that happened on the same block just days before the explosion.

The energy company could have isolated all the houses and prevented the explosion that caused Rogers’ death, the NTSB said.

"We had two explosions, 13 leaks, induction of gas by main, inability to test for subsurface gas. At that point, I don’t know why Atmos did not shut off the gas," a NTSB board member said.

The investigators also determined the cracked pipes that lead to the explosion were most likely the result of a Dallas sewer excavation in 1995.

The NTSB said Atmos should have taken into account the clay soil and rain as part of their integrity management program that determines when pipes need to be replaced.

Days after the deadly explosion, Atmos did shut off the gas in the area and ordered evacuations in surrounding neighborhoods. The company rushed to replace nearly 100 miles of aging pipe in Dallas.

Rogers’ family settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Atmos in 2019. It accused the utility company of acting with gross negligence because it failed to repair dangerous leaks to its pipeline system even though it knew about the leaks in the neighborhood.

The 12-year-old’s death also prompted two new safety bills that were signed by the governor in 2019. One requires more immediate notification of natural gas accidents and the other sets requirements for Atmos to replace old pipelines.

