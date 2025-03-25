'Not now': Plano firefighters denied request for 48/96 schedule change

article

The Brief Plano firefighters and their families have been pushing for a schedule change that would have them working a 48-hour shift with 96 hours off. Supporters addressed the city council on Monday, arguing that it's growing in popularity among North Texas suburban fire departments because it gives firefighters more time to recover and spend with their families. Even after hearing from several speakers who support the change, Plano's mayor said that it's the city manager's decision, not the council's. The city manager told the firefighters, "Not now."



The city of Plano will not allow its firefighters to adopt a new shift schedule that’s growing in popularity around the county.

At least for now, city officials have denied their requests to move from a 24/48 schedule to a 48/96 schedule.

Despite the disappointing setback, the Plano Firefighters Association says it will not give up.

Plano Firefighters Fight for Schedule Change

What's new:

Several firefighters, their wives, and other supporters gathered at Plano City Hall on Monday night to urge Plano council members to consider a schedule change.

The backstory:

Currently, Plano firefighters work for 24 hours and then they’re off for 48 hours.

They want the city to adopt the increasingly popular 48-hour work shift with 96 hours off.

Plano’s fire chief, two assistant fire chiefs, the EMS medical director, and the Plano Firefighters Association all support the change.

What they're saying:

The firefighters themselves were advised not to speak out about the request for a schedule change. So, Lindsey Scribner and other firefighter wives made their case.

"From every angle, the benefits are undeniable. Time and time again, the evidence shows 48/96 does not only improve the wellbeing of the firefighter, it strengthens their families and enhances services to the citizens they protect," Scribner said.

Raquel Blades said her husband already regularly works 48-hour shifts with half as much time off to recover.

"In the past two years, my husband has worked 36 overtime shifts. That means 48 on 24 off. 36 times," she said.

Sam Grief, the city’s former fire chief and now deputy city manager, revealed his views on the 48/96 schedule in a YouTube video posted four years ago.

"That is a firefighter-friendly schedule, period. End of story. It is not friendly for Mrs. Smith. No benefit for the taxpayers. All this propaganda out there. Anything you can bring about circadian sleep cycles, I can bring you just as many studies that show that is B.S. plain and simple," he said.

About 75% of the suburban fire departments in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex have already made the move.

Cody Dryden, a Grand Prairie firefighter paramedic, said his city just completed its third year on the new schedule.

"I’m here to tell you I would take a pay cut to keep that schedule. My wife would tell you the past three years of our 11-year marriage has been the best it’s ever been," he said.

The other side:

Even after hearing from the speakers who urged the mayor to place the schedule change on the public agenda for open discussion, Plano Mayor John Muns said he is entrusting the city manager with the decision.

The city manager has responded with "not now."

In a statement sent to FOX 4, City Manager Mark Israelson said he has concerns about firefighters working 48 hours in a row.

Of course, as the wives pointed out, that's something the firefighters are already doing now on overtime.

What's next:

The firefighters are seemingly options with the city council.

Mayor Muns said it's not the council's decision to make anyway.

"Per city charter, staff work schedules are the responsibility of the city manager and not the city council," he said.

In a statement, the Plano Firefighters Association said it’s not ready to give up yet.

"While Plano Firefighters are disappointed in the council’s decision, Firefighter health and wellness, including implementation of the proposed 48/96 fire department schedule, remains the Plano Firefighters’ top priority," the association said.

In May, five of Plano's eight city council seats will be up for a vote.