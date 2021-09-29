New state park with rolling hills being created in Palo Pinto County

For the first time in nearly two decades, a new state park is being created in North Texas.

Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will be a 5,00-acre park that sits halfway between Fort Worth and Abilene in Palo Pinto County.

It will have opportunities for people to hike, bike, ride horses, canoe and camp.

"This area really has a really rich history both historic and prehistoric. But just the sheer beauty of the area is really awe inspiring – tons of big rolling hills, big stands of oak and juniper inside the park we're talking about, several miles of Palo Pinto Creek and large pocket prairies and a 90-acre lake. It's just beautiful," said James Adams, the superintendent of Palo Pinto Mountains State Park.

Some of the peaks in the park have an elevation of about 1,400 feet, which is a nice change from the flat landscape of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Construction of roads and a visitor’s center is currently underway.

The park is scheduled to open in 2023.

Advertisement

RELATED: Ivory-billed woodpecker, 22 other species now extinct, US says