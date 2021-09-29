Fort Worth ISD offering bonuses for vaccinated employees

article

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine will earn Fort Worth ISD employees $500 extra dollars.

School board members approved the incentive at Tuesday night’s meeting.

All full-time and part-time employees and substitutes are eligible. They just have to show proof that they’re fully vaccinated.

Employees have a November 15th deadline to submit proof of vaccination.

They’ll get their bonuses in December, just in time for the holidays.

Fort Worth ISD employees will also get $500-$1,000 in December for their hard work during the pandemic. Those bonuses were approved in August.

Dallas ISD offers a similar $500 vaccine incentive for employees, as well as a $50 incentive for students.

Advertisement

RELATED: Dallas ISD offers $50 incentive for students to get vaccinated