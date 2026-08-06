Northwest ISD files lawsuit against gun range after bullets found in new middle school building

The Brief Northwest ISD has filed a lawsuit against Quail Creek Shooting Range in Northlake after the district says bullets were found in a new school building. Bullets were found on the south end of Barksdale Middle School, which lines up with the gun range that sits 1.2 miles away from the school The district says it was unable to get the gun range to commit to safety improvements before the school opens on August 12.



Just days before a new middle school is set to open, Northwest ISD has filed a lawsuit against a nearby gun range after bullets were found in the school's facade.

Northwest ISD sues gun range

What we know:

Northwest ISD has filed a lawsuit requesting an injunction against Quail Creek Shooting Range, a gun range that sits 1.2 miles away from Barksdale Middle School.

The district filed the lawsuit after finding two bullets in the school's south facade earlier this year. One was found on an exterior wall in May, and the second was found to have struck exterior glass in July.

The side of the building where the bullets were found lines up with the gun range.

Northwest ISD says it attempted to find an agreement for safety improvements with the gun range's owner, but was unable to get the owner to agree.

In a statement, Barksdale Middle School's principal says the lawsuit is to implement safety measures rather than close the gun range.

Barksdale Middle School

The school where the bullets were found, Barksdale Middle School, is a brand-new addition to Northwest ISD for the 2026-27 school year. Its first day of classes is scheduled for August 12.

For safety reasons, the school's Bronco Camps were rescheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, after the gun range closes.

What they're saying:

"Please rest assured that we are exhausting every avenue to protect our students and staff, and we will provide further updates before the start of school," Michelle Jennings, Barksdale Middle School's principal, said in a statement.

What's next:

The first day of classes at Barksdale Middle School is Wednesday, August 12.