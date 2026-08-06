1 Krum ISD student killed, 2 others hurt in crash

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The Brief A male student in Krum ISD died, and two female minors were injured following a single-vehicle crash Wednesday on FM 1173. Krum ISD expressed condolences to the victim's family and announced that counseling services will be available for students and staff. Police have not yet released the identity or age of the deceased student, and the cause of the crash remains unknown.



A North Texas student is dead after a crash on Wednesday in Denton County.

What we know:

The single-vehicle crash happened on FM 1173 in Krum, just northwest of Denton.

Denton Police Department said a female driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A male passenger died at the hospital. And another female passenger was treated at the hospital and released.

Investigators said all three were minors.

What we don't know:

Police did not release the name or age of the juvenile who died.

They also said they are still investigating the cause of the crash.

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What they're saying:

Krum ISD confirmed the victim was a student in the district.

"Our hearts are with the student's family, friends, classmates, and everyone affected by this unimaginable loss. On behalf of the entire Krum ISD community, we extend our deepest condolences and ask that you keep the family in your thoughts during this incredibly difficult time," the district said in a post on social media.

What's next:

Krum ISD will offer counseling services for students and staff in the coming days.