Northeast Dallas community learning center to distribute water and supplies

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Northeast Dallas
Some people hardest hit by the winter storm live in the Vickery Meadows neighborhood in northeast Dallas. Literacy Achieves, a learning center in the community, has helped dozens of families with food, water and even a warm place to stay. Director Ashley Holm talked to Good Day about the recovery efforts.

DALLAS - People in the low-income community of Vickery Meadows in northeast Dallas will receive much-needed food, water and supplies Friday morning.

Some of the people living in the area have been without water since last week’s winter storm.

Literacy Achieves, a learning center in the neighborhood, will serve as a distribution site beginning at 10 a.m.

"The Vickery Meadows neighborhood is pretty saturated with apartment complexes most of them are pretty run down and decrepit and so they had lots of damage from burst pipes and no water," said Ashley Holm, the director of Literacy Achieves.

This is the third time the non-profit has been a distribution site since the storm.

"It’s been very inspiring to see," Holm said.

LINK: www.literacyachieves.org