North Texas women team up to 'make chemo bearable' with gift bags for chemo patients

Two North Texas women drawn together by personal and family experience with breast cancer have collaborated to spread a little joy to others taking chemotherapy.

They want to help people during their treatments that can cause them to be very sick while fighting the disease.

Ragina Ireland has walked in the shoes others are now walking.

"I was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 50," she said. "I had a mammogram in July. And then three months later, I found a lump."

That was the beginning of a journey: a double mastectomy and a full year of chemotherapy.

"During my treatment when I was really sick, I just asked the lord, ‘What do you want me to gain from this?’ I didn't complain. I didn't say why me?’" Ireland said. "He said making chemo bearable. And today. we make this gift item. It's a bear. And inside, we have simple tips for coping with the side effects of chemotherapy.

Ireland initiated her non-profit, Making Chemo Bearable. She’s partnering with another non-profit.

Celebrating Life Foundation was started by Sylvia Dunnavant Hines, who watched an aunt fight breast cancer.

"To give items that would be uplifting and encouraging to people that are going through chemotherapy at that time," she said. "We knew we couldn't take cancer away from people, but we wanted to make the journey as pleasant as possible. And June is National Cancer Survivors Month."

And on the last day of June for the past five years, they've distributed gift bags to other women going through chemotherapy.

"To oncology and infusion centers this year, we gave gifts at Parkland Infusion Center, Charlton Methodist and also Baylor Scott and White," Hines said.

The packages come with lipstick, breast cancer footies, guava tea, skin cleanser, shampoo and more.

"Someone who had her head down, you could see a little twinkle in her eye. And that's what it's all about," Hines said.

"The journey is tough. It's hard. But you have to be positive. That's half the battle," Ireland said. "We help survivors. Our tag line is, ‘Help survivors find joy in the journey.’"