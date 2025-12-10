Dallas weather: Winter is on hold until temperatures drop this weekend

article

The Brief DFW will experience above-normal temperatures for the remainder of the week, with highs reaching the mid-60s thanks to returning southerly winds after a weak Wednesday front. A significant cold front is expected to move in by the weekend, returning temperatures to seasonal averages. The forecast remains largely dry, with the next weather disturbance bringing only low rain chances (10% to 30%) and increasing clouds by early next week (Tuesday).



Winter is on hold for the next few days! Temperatures in the DFW Metroplex will remain pleasant for the rest of the week before a cold front moves in Sunday, bringing temperatures back to normal for December.

Wednesday Forecast

A weak cold front moves through Wednesday morning, shifting our breezy southerly winds to the north. North winds will be sustained around 10 to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph.

Expect some high clouds and sunshine, with highs reaching the low-to-mid 60s this afternoon. Tonight, clear skies and lighter winds will allow temperatures to fall into the mid-30s to 40 degrees.

High allergen levels in DFW

The combination of strong winds and mild temperatures is expected to keep allergen levels elevated this week, according to AccuWeather.

Pollen counts in the Metroplex are trending in the medium-high range, primarily driven by Mountain Cedar/Juniper pollen. Allergy sufferers are advised to monitor conditions and take necessary precautions, especially on breezy days.

7-Day Outlook

After a chilly start Thursday morning, southerly winds return, pushing temperatures back into the mid- and upper 60s. Temperatures will remain above normal through the end of the week, before a cold front drops temperatures to seasonal averages, according to the National Weather Service.

We stay mild Friday ahead of the next cold front. Behind this system, northerly winds will slowly usher in cooler air by the latter half of the weekend. Highs stay mild Saturday in the low 60s, but by Sunday we will struggle to reach the 50s.

Early next week, the next weather disturbance brings increasing clouds and low rain chances (10% to 30%) by Tuesday.