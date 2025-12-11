FIFA World Cup: Random Selection Draw for single-match tickets open for applications

article

The Brief The third phase of ticket sales for the FIFA World Cup 2026, the Random Selection Draw, is now open for applications. This is the first time fans can apply for single-match tickets based on the finalized schedule of teams, dates, and locations. The application window is open until Tuesday, January 13, 2026, and the timing of entry does not affect the chance of being selected.



The third phase of ticket sales for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ has opened, offering fans the first opportunity to apply for single-match tickets based on the finalized schedule.

FIFA single-match tickets

What we know:

The entry period for the Random Selection Draw ticketing phase is now open and runs through Tuesday, Jan. 13, at 11 a.m. ET (17:00 CET), according to an announcement from FIFA.

Ticket prices for both the public and team supporters have been set and will remain consistent throughout this sales phase. Nearly two million tickets have already been sold in previous presale draws for the tournament.

Timeline:

The current phase marks the first time fans can apply for tickets to specific group stage matches, selecting based on which national teams are playing, where, and when, following the match schedule revealed on Dec. 6.

Fans can enter the Random Selection Draw at FIFA.com/tickets. FIFA emphasized that the timing of a fan’s entry within the window will not affect their chance of success. Existing FIFA ID holders should log in to apply, while new users must create an account.

Successful applicants will be notified via email and automatically charged for their tickets in February.

In addition to the public draw, fans of specific national teams may be eligible to apply for Participating Member Association (PMA) Supporter tickets starting Thursday, Dec. 11, provided they meet their national association’s eligibility criteria.

For those seeking a premium experience, hospitality packages that include tickets are available through On Location, the Official Hospitality Provider. All-inclusive travel packages, including tickets, flights, and hotel stays, are also available from Qatar Airways.

A FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace for tickets will open on Dec. 15 at FIFA.com/tickets.