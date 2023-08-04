Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Red River County
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Cooke County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County

North Texas Wildfires: 1 in Denton County, 2 in Wise County still burning

Wildfires
FOX 4

There are 3 wildfires currently burning in North Texas

The Texas A&M Forest Services said there are currently two wildfires burning in Wise County and one in Denton County. Thankfully, crews have them mostly contained.

KRUM, Texas - Firefighters are continuing to work to contain several wildfires in North Texas due to the hot and dry conditions that have helped to fuel fires recently.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said there are two wildfires burning in Wise County and one in Denton County.

In Wise County, the Brushy Mound Fire just south of Bridgeport has burned 13 acres and is about 75% contained.

Firefighters have also made a lot of progress battling the Boones Creek Fire near Runaway Bay in Wise County. It is now 90% contained.

Related

Grass fire burning in Wise County now 70% contained
article

Grass fire burning in Wise County now 70% contained

Firefighters worked through the night in Runaway Bay to put out hot spots from a large grass fire that started Wednesday afternoon.

Crews have been battling the flames from the ground and the air since Wednesday. About 80 acres have burned, but no homes have been damaged.

In Denton County, the Big Sky Fire has burned 72 acres and is 75% contained.

Seven fire departments battled the flames Thursday morning. They threatened homes near Krum, northwest of Denton.

Related

Crews battle brush fire near homes in Krum
article

Crews battle brush fire near homes in Krum

The hot and dry weather has turned North Texas into a tinderbox. Firefighters put out flames as they approached homes in the Denton County city of Krum Thursday.

Thankfully, there were no reports of damage to homes or other property.

The fire marshal thinks something near Highway 380 may have ignited the fire. 

"Being the location that it started up at the highway, more than likely it started from a vehicle. It could’ve been a backfire, could’ve been someone throwing a cigarette out, someone dragging a chain on a trailer," said Brad Sebastian, the Denton County Fire Marshal.

There is currently a burn ban in effect in both Denton and Wise counties, as well as many other counties in North Texas.

The area is also under a red flag warning because of the hot and dry conditions.