North Texas Wildfires: 1 in Denton County, 2 in Wise County still burning

Firefighters are continuing to work to contain several wildfires in North Texas due to the hot and dry conditions that have helped to fuel fires recently.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said there are two wildfires burning in Wise County and one in Denton County.

In Wise County, the Brushy Mound Fire just south of Bridgeport has burned 13 acres and is about 75% contained.

Firefighters have also made a lot of progress battling the Boones Creek Fire near Runaway Bay in Wise County. It is now 90% contained.

Related article

Crews have been battling the flames from the ground and the air since Wednesday. About 80 acres have burned, but no homes have been damaged.

In Denton County, the Big Sky Fire has burned 72 acres and is 75% contained.

Seven fire departments battled the flames Thursday morning. They threatened homes near Krum, northwest of Denton.

Related article

Thankfully, there were no reports of damage to homes or other property.

The fire marshal thinks something near Highway 380 may have ignited the fire.

"Being the location that it started up at the highway, more than likely it started from a vehicle. It could’ve been a backfire, could’ve been someone throwing a cigarette out, someone dragging a chain on a trailer," said Brad Sebastian, the Denton County Fire Marshal.

There is currently a burn ban in effect in both Denton and Wise counties, as well as many other counties in North Texas.

The area is also under a red flag warning because of the hot and dry conditions.