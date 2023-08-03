Grass fire burning in Wise County now 70% contained

Crews are working to put out what’s left of a grass fire in Wise County, northwest of Fort Worth. And the residents who were asked to evacuate are now back in their homes.

Firefighters worked through the night in Runaway Bay to put out hot spots from a large grass fire that started around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

By 3 p.m., the fire had moved northeast and scorched about 80 acres.

Emergency management officials evacuated some neighborhoods heading toward Lake Bridgeport on Highway 380.

The firefighters worked to create a containment line. That was not easy because of the extreme heat and strong winds.

But the people who had to evacuate were allowed to return home a little after 8 p.m.

Joel Yates, the assistant fire chief in Runaway Bay, was in Mesquite Wednesday afternoon. When he got the initial call about the fire, he said he rushed back home knowing what his fellow firefighters were about to take on.

"Since I’m the assistant chief… all my guys… sorry. We’re a small fire department. We’re family. And these things can get really bad. And this one was," Yates said while getting emotional.

The crews worked into the night to put out smoldering material. They expect to return Thursday morning to continue the fight.

The fire is said to be about 70% contained.

A second smaller fire in the county is burning just south of Rhome on Highway 287. It spans about 15 acres and is 95% contained.

Wise County will remain under a red flag warning until early Friday morning.