North Texas Wildfires: 5 of 6 local fires now 100% contained

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Double Back Fire in Johnson County (Steele Creek Acres VFD)

Firefighters made major progress Thursday in fighting half a dozen wildfires burning across North Texas.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said the fires in Dallas, Erath, Parker, and Red River counties are now 100% contained.

A fire that was sparked during a storm in Jack County is also 100% contained. It burned more than 1,100 acres.

Related article

The biggest fire in the area continues to burn near the small town of Godley, southwest of Fort Worth. The Double Back Fire has burned more than 1,400 acres but is now 95% contained.

Firefighters said the hilly terrain has made it tough to keep the flames from spreading since the fire started last weekend.

They are hoping to have it fully contained by this weekend.