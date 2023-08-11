Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Jack County, Wise County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County
3
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT, Red River County
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County

North Texas Wildfires: 5 of 6 local fires now 100% contained

By
Published 
Wildfires
FOX 4
Image 1 of 5

Double Back Fire in Johnson County (Steele Creek Acres VFD)

GODLEY, Texas - Firefighters made major progress Thursday in fighting half a dozen wildfires burning across North Texas.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said the fires in Dallas, Erath, Parker, and Red River counties are now 100% contained.

A fire that was sparked during a storm in Jack County is also 100% contained. It burned more than 1,100 acres.

Related

Maui wildfire: Death toll rises to 53; thousands race to escape
article

Maui wildfire: Death toll rises to 53; thousands race to escape

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green says 53 people were killed in the devastating Maui wildfires, and the death toll will likely continue to rise.

The biggest fire in the area continues to burn near the small town of Godley, southwest of Fort Worth. The Double Back Fire has burned more than 1,400 acres but is now 95% contained.

Firefighters said the hilly terrain has made it tough to keep the flames from spreading since the fire started last weekend.

They are hoping to have it fully contained by this weekend.