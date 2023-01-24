North Texas warming shelters opening as winter weather arrives

Several warming centers will be open across North Texas as winter weather moves into the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

We have a list of the locations that are opening their doors to keep people out of the cold.

When and where you could see snow in North Texas today

Arlington

The Arlington Life Shelter began taking people in at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The shelter is located at 325 West Division Street.

The Salvation Army Corps Community Center in Arlington was also activated for inclement weather on Sunday and will remain open through the night.

The Corps Community Center is located at 712 W Abram St, Arlington, TX 76013.

The J.E. & L.E. Mabee Social Service Center is also on standby if more space needs to be made available.

Richardson

Richardson is opening the lobby of the police department on 200 N. Greenville Avenue.

The doors will open at 5 p.m. and remain open until it is no longer needed.

Plano

The city of Plano says it's overnight warming station will be open tonight.

The station is located at the Salvation Army Plano at 3528 E. 14th St.

The doors to the warming station will close at 10 p.m.

Garland

The Salvation Army is opening its Garland Corps Community Center for inclement weather today.

It is located at 451 W Avenue D, Garland, TX 75040.

GLOWS in Garland is also opening a shelter at Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club Gym. It will open at 5:30 p.m. and remain open until 7 a.m.

It is located at 435 S. Fifth St.

McKinney

The Salvation Army opened its McKinney Corps Community Center on Saturday for inclement weather. It will stay open overnight through tomorrow.

It is located at 600 Wilson Creek Pkwy, McKinney, TX 75069.

Denton

In Denton the Salvation Army Community Corps Center will be activated from 4 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

It is located at 1508 E McKinney St, Denton, TX 76209.

Lewisville

The Lewisville Salvation Army will be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

It is located at 880 Fox Ave. Lewisville, TX 75067.