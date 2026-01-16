North Texas twins accused of killing man who forced them to strip on camera

The Brief Fort Worth police arrested twin brothers linked to two November murders. Investigators say the brothers killed a teen at an apartment complex and a restaurant worker weeks later. According to a police document, at least one of the alleged killings was revenge for a previous robbery.



Twin brothers have been arrested in North Texas after police say they connected the men to two separate murders in November 2025.

The twins are believed to have carried out one of the killings as revenge for a robbery in which the victim forced them to strip naked at gunpoint in 2021.

First Fort Worth murder

The first killing took place at an apartment complex in north Fort Worth on Augusta Lane near I-35W on Nov. 15, 2025. A search warrant affidavit obtained by FOX 4 says a white Nissan Altima was seen on surveillance cameras entering the complex's parking lot around 1:30 a.m.

Soon after, Devan Randles, 19, was seen on camera with three other men at the complex. Investigators said they believe Randles and the other men were breaking into cars at the complex at the time.

A shooting later took place at the scene, and Randles' body was found with gunshot wounds soon after. He was later pronounced dead.

The same Altima was seen on the footage fleeing the scene shortly after the gunshots were heard off-camera.

No suspects were found after the scene was investigated.

Second Fort Worth murder

Flips Patio Grill

The second killing happened in the early hours of Nov. 30 in the parking lot of Flips Patio Grill, on the other side of Western Center Boulevard from the apartment complex.

Around 2 a.m., Isaiah Gonzales, 20, was seen on security footage leaving Flips with his girlfriend and getting into his car. Gonzales was an employee at Flips at the time.

The footage showed two men, who had been loitering in the parking lot for about half an hour, running up to the car and firing guns through the windshield. According to the affidavit, Gonzales was critically wounded in the shooting, and later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

In the following investigation, officials found shoe patterns matching Nike Air Force 1s leaving the scene. No suspects were immediately identified.

Murder suspects identified

Solomon Gbadebo (left) and Samuel Gbadebo

In later investigations, Samuel Gbadebo and Solomon Gbadebo, both 20, were identified as suspects in both murders.

The Nissan Altima from the first homicide was found to be connected to the second, and was traced to the Gbadebos' mother. The men were also later observed to be wearing clothes and shoes that matched previous crime scene evidence.

Due to the findings, police got a warrant to search the twins' apartment in an attempt to find evidence that could connect them to violent crimes. The search was executed on Dec. 12, but no items were seized, and enough evidence couldn't be found to conclusively tie the men to the crimes.

Samuel Gbadebo was arrested after a police chase in the Garden Acres area of Fort Worth on Dec. 12, but later bonded out as evidence could not yet connect him to the murders.

Investigation has since continued into the Gbadebo brothers. This week, they were arrested at a residence in Burleson and charged with murder. The Fort Worth Police Department confirmed to FOX 4 that the charges are in connection to the November shootings.

Possible revenge plot

The search warrant affidavit that resulted in no new evidence did provide some background on how the Gbadebos were associated with one of their alleged victims back in 2021.

A tipster is reported to have alerted police that Gonzales, the victim in the Flips Patio Grill shooting, had robbed the brothers and held them at gunpoint years prior, forcing them to strip naked in front of a camera. The tipster also told police they heard the Gbadebos were responsible for Gonzales' death, the warrant says.

Investigators later found video evidence while searching Gonzales' belongings that showed two young Black men being held naked at gunpoint. Using facial recognition technology, the document said, they were able to identify the men in the video as the Gbadebo twins.

It was then confirmed that the brothers had reported being robbed in 2021. FOX 4 was unable to find documentation of Gonzales ever being arrested for the alleged robbery.