Fort Worth police investigate 2 homicides in 24 hours

Fort Worth police have launched investigations into two separate fatal shootings in the city since Friday.

Lauretta Drive fatal shooting

On Friday, East Division officers responded to the 3800 block of Lauretta Drive for a shooting call.

They arrived to find a victim on the ground in front of a home with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the man was ultimately pronounced dead on the scene.

Initial investigation found that he had gotten into an argument with a group of people who showed up at the home. A suspect then pulled a gun and shot the man several times, FWPD said.

The group then fled the scene.

Augusta Lane fatal shooting

Saturday morning, North Division officers responded to a shots-fired call in the 3300 block of Augusta Lane.

Officers arrived to find a man in a parking lot with several gunshot wounds in his torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial investigation found that three or four unknown men had been seen nearby wearing surgical masks and gloves. The victim was found wearing the same.

Detectives interviewed the brother of the victim, they say, who they believe may have been with him when he was shot.

FWPD believes the victim and the other men may have been breaking into cars when the victim was shot.

Investigations continue

What we don't know:

The names of the victims have not been released.

No information about suspects was included in the release.

Information was limited at the time of publishing.