North Texas tollway costs increasing in July

article

Drivers will soon pay more to use North Texas’ toll roads.

The North Texas Tollway Authority said the toll rate for drivers with a toll tag is going up from 19 cents per mile to 20 cents per mile.

Drivers who do not have a toll tag and pay higher rates will also see a significant increase.

The new rates go into effect in July.

The NTTA said the extra money will help repay a multi-billion-dollar loan used to build the toll road system.

Advertisement

Some will also be used on improvements over the next five years.