North Texas teen raises $6K for Grapevine Lake life jacket program

A senior at Carroll High School in Southlake is saving lives after he nearly lost his own.

Rohan Rumalla has already raised $6,000 for the Loan a Life Jacket program at Grapevine Lake. The program, which was created by the city of Grapevine, encourages boaters and swimmers to borrow a free life jacket while on the lake.

Even though the life jackets are clearly labeled as belonging to the city, about 65 or more disappear each summer. That’s where 17-year-old Rumalla decided to pitch in.

“They do lack the resources to keep up the program. Or they did,” he said. “When I heard about it I thought this is a great program that everyone can get behind and they need the funds. I know the power of my community in Southlake and then the surrounding cities of Grapevine, Colleyville and Keller. We can all help gets some funds for this great program.”

Rumalla’s interest in the program was also inspired by an incident that happened when he was 7 years. He nearly drowned in his family’s pool and was in a coma for several days.

“Obviously it changes your perspective on a lot of things, especially it made me passionate about water safety,” he said.

Rumalla’s GoFundMe campaign is still open for anyone interested in helping to replacing life jackets around the lake. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/raise-money-for-loan-a-life-jacket-program.

“It would be so cool if anybody watching this would consider donating. It saves lives these life jackets,” he said.