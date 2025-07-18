North Texas teen plans benefit concert for Kerr County flood victims.

The Brief A recent North Texas grad is hosting a benefit concert for Central Texas flood victims. The "Nightly Campfire Concert" on July 22 will feature country singer Timmy McKeever. All proceeds from the Gilley's event will go to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.



A recent high school graduate from North Texas, whose niece was rescued from the July Fourth flooding at Camp Mystic, is now doing his part to help those impacted by the deadly floods in Central Texas.

North Texas benefit concert

Thomas Owen spoke with FOX 4 Friday afternoon to talk about the upcoming benefit concert, featuring a performance by country singer Timmy McKeever.

A recent Jesuit grad, Owen decided to spring into action to get something organized to benefit those impacted.

Owen is hosting a benefit concert at Gilley’s Dallas, with all funds going to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.

The Nightly Campfire Concert will be held on Tuesday, July 22, at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets to the show, click here to visit the Nightly website .

Dig deeper:

This isn't the first time Owen has hosted a major fundraiser. He hosted another concert at Gilley's Dallas, the Grad Concert, as both a benefit event and a way for North Texas graduates to come together for one last high school bash.

Owen's Grad Party raised about $62,000 for Make-a-Wish.