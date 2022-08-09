North Texas teachers surprised with money, classroom supplies

With schools opening their doors for another year in North Texas, some local teachers were surprised with money for school supplies for students whose families can't afford them.

$12,500 was donated to teachers at Frank Borman Elementary School from community partner Subaru of Corinth.

The donation works out to $250 per classroom teacher.

They were also given a box with supplies and other classroom items.

"I know it's going to be able to take a burden off of families," said teacher Esteffanee Guajardo. "I'm going to be able to put it back into the classroom to help my students."

"I was shocked. I was surprised, I was excited. I had so many different emotions. It’s a blessing," said 5th grade teacher Jazzmine Mendez. "We’re a title one school so we’re always in need of help so I’m just so grateful because I’ll be able to use the supplies, the money for my students."

Huffines Subaru of Corinth has partnered with Borman Elementary for several years. This year's donation is more than double what they gave the staff last school year.