Watch: North Texas superintendent gets creative when canceling classes

Most North Texas students got another day off Thursday because of the weather.

The superintendent for the Blue Ridge Independent School District came up with some creative ways to tell families to stay home from school again.

RELATED: North Texas school districts, including Dallas, Fort Worth ISDs, to close again on Thursday

"Well Blue Ridge parents, students and staff, it’s still icy out here. Looks like we’ll have to cancel school on Thursday. Stay safe and stay warm," Superintendent Matt Kimball said while skiing through a parking lot.

Kimball’s creativity began Tuesday when he slid down a driveway to announce school was closed.

In another video, he shared a blooper of himself falling while running on the ice. He wasn’t hurt but demonstrated how unsafe the campuses could be.

Kimball then turned to Facebook Live each evening to read to students.

Blue Ridge ISD is in Collin County, northeast of Dallas.