North Texas superintendent arrested in Houston-area child sex sting

A North Texas superintendent was among the seven men arrested in a Houston-area child sex sting.

Michael Stevens, 47, was arrested Thursday outside a school in Itasca, located 55 miles southwest of Dallas in Hill County.

According to FOX 26 in Houston, Stevens was caught asking for photos from someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl in Houston. It ended up being an undercover officer.

Investigators said he was planning to travel to the Houston area to engage in sexual acts. They said he sent pictures of his genitals and asked for nude videos and images in return.

A Harris County constable said it appears that Stevens took some of the images while he was at work in his office.

"These cases should be a wake-up call for parents. You must know what your children are doing online," said Constable Alan Rosen.

Stevens has been around children throughout his entire career.

The Itasca Independent School District hired him last spring.

He previously worked as a coach and principal with several other school districts in Texas, including Mesquite ISD.

Stevens is now charged with online solicitation of a minor.

The Itasca school board will hold a special meeting Monday night to review his employment and possibly name an interim superintendent.