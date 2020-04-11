North Texas Salvation Army locations offering drive-up grocery service

article

With so many people struggling to make ends meet, the Salvation Army is hosting drive-up grocery service at 13 of its North Texas locations.

Many of those in need are likely seeking food assistance for the first time after losing their income due to isolation rules.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

The Salvation Army commander for the North Texas region said all are welcome.

“We're seeing a lot of people who have never come for help before. And I would just say, look, this community cares about one another. There are people who want to help you. Don't be embarrassed. People let us help you provide for your family,” Major Jon Rich said.

He added that there are currently some 1,300 people sheltering in place at Salvation Army programs in North Texas.

Rich said demand is high, but donations are down due to the pandemic.

Advertisement

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases