North Texas restaurant owners say reverting back to take-out only could close many local restaurants

Some North Texas restaurant owners said they are doing all they can to keep customers safe while also keeping their doors open.

But they also said suggestions to revert back to take-out only could mean the end for some of people’s favorite local spots.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins doubled down on a recommendation he made at a news conference Thursday, urging people not to dine in at restaurants.

But some restaurant owners said they're following all of the CDC guidelines to keep customers safe, whether that be inside a dining room or not.

During an appearance on Good Day Friday, Jenkins once again implored folks not to dine in at local restaurants.

“We want people to avoid crowds. Stop going to indoor restaurants and bars,” he said.

Jenkins made the strong recommendation as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

The concern is echoed by Dallas County's Public Health Committee, which drafted a letter asking Texas Governor Greg Abbott to close indoor dining at restaurants, among other considerations.

“Just during this time while we're in this big spike,” Jenkins explained. “The last seven days, we've averaged 1,100 cases per day.”

“If it gets more difficult, I don't know if we're going to make it,” said Dino Santonicola, who is the owner of Partenope Ristorante in Downtown Dallas.

Santonicola doesn't have outdoor seating, and said any additional loss of revenue could shut him down for good.

He said his restaurant is safe.

“We've got Plexiglas between booths. We sanitize everything. If we can cash, we sanitize every single bill,” he said.

Like many other restaurants, Santonicola said they are trying to survive financially.

Jon Alexis owns five restaurants, including TJ's Seafood and Malibu Poke.

Alexis said he's spent thousands of dollars just on disposable gloves.

“We've taken the CDC guidelines and folded them into our operations,” he explained.

He understands Jenkins' concerns, but hopes customers will make individualized decisions about dining out.

“I don't envy their job. They're making really hard decisions that impact people,” Alexis added. “We hope the message diners are hearing is not to support restaurants that are not taking these precautions seriously.

Celebrity chef Tim Love, who employs 365 people at his 12 Texas restaurants, put things bluntly.

“We're the in the middle of a situation no one has dealt with,” he said. “I just don't think it's right for someone to tell people to not go to businesses. Unless Judge Jenkins wants write a check to everybody, I don't think he has the right to tell people not to go.”

Jenkins recommends people do takeout or delivery during this latest COVID-19 surge.

But many restaurant owners said that simply doesn't generate enough revenue to keep them and their employees afloat.