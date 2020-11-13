Judge Jenkins urges people to stop going to indoor restaurants and bars

The number of new coronavirus cases in North Texas remains above 2,000 for a fourth straight day and Dallas County is on track for the worst numbers it has seen since the start of the pandemic.

Judge Clay Jenkins said Dallas County is “staring down the barrel of the largest spike” to date. He warned that the county will set new records if people don’t do more to slow the spread now.

“We want people to avoid those crowds. Stop going to indoor restaurants and bars. Stop having parties in your house and get-togethers in your house – just during this time during this big spike,” he pleaded.

Experts predict that if the trend continues, the number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations will surpass those from July in the next week or so.

UT Southwestern Medical Center tracks data in several ways including using cellphone positions and doctor visits. Projections show compliance with preventative measures such as wearing masks and social distancing has fallen to 56%.

“It’s going to be up to all of us. This isn’t always going to be with us but it’s going to be with us for a little while longer. Going to be up to all of us to turn the tide here and keep our economy strong, our people safe. We do that by avoiding those crowds, wearing that mask, 6-foot distance,” Jenkins said.

Meanwhile, in Tarrant County, Judge Glen Whitley said Gov. Greg Abbott needs to do more to fight the surge or should give local leaders more authority. He is asking for authority to penalize people who do not follow mask mandates.

“I just cannot stress the importance of wearing a mask. The elections are over. Quit making it a political issue. Let’s get on the same team and let’s beat this thing,” he said.

Judge Whitley worries holiday travel will make the surge worse and is urging people to keep Thanksgiving gatherings small and safe.

He also wants churches to consider live-streaming services only. Earlier this week, Judge Whitley suggested youth and school sports be suspended.