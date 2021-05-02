North Texas restaurant owners can start applying Restaurant Revitalization Fund Monday

A new resource is now available for restaurants trying to recover financially from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund is a $28.6 billion effort from the Small Business Administration and paid for by taxpayers to help food service owners.

Dallas Congressman Colin Allred, who voted for and co-sponsored similar measures, is encouraging North Texans to sign up.

Grant applications will start being accepted Monday.

Many restaurants in the Bishop Arts District are preparing their applications.

Several of them are still struggling to come back due to the pandemic and are anxiously awaiting this direct help.

It's on a first come, first serve basis, and the portal will remain open until all the money allotted is sent out.

The first 21 days, the SBA will process requests from small businesses run by women, veterans, or people from economically and socially disadvantaged groups.

The owner of Nora said he had to remodel a completely new outdoor dining design, and is trying to keep his employees paid on time.

He poured his whole life into this family owned restaurant and still sits in debt.

"I couldn’t shut down. I spent my life savings here," Matt Pikar said. "I am very pleased. It's for everyone, small mom and pop businesses, especially restaurants owned by family. The father and the mother and kids work and they need to survive."

This is the first federal pandemic help exclusively for restaurants due to the passing of the American Rescue Plan Act back in March.

Food trucks, bars, distilleries, and caterers can also apply.