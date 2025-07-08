North Texas responders assist in Hill Country flooding search and rescue

The Brief First responders from North Texas, including Fort Worth, Bedford and Plano fire departments, have deployed to Central Texas to aid in flood rescue efforts. The teams are performing swift water rescues and search-and-rescue operations in severely affected areas like Kerr County and San Angelo. Their swift actions have been crucial in preventing a higher death toll amidst the devastating and historic flooding.



First responders from North Texas have been in the Hill Country and Concho Valley since Friday.

Many fire departments sent their water rescue teams, and we are starting to see more of their efforts being posted on social media.

Plano Fire

North Texas responders in Hill Country

As the death toll continues to change, there is some light despite the mass tragedy.

First responders from North Texas saved multiple lives during this historic flood.

In the midst of tragedy, we continue to see images of first responders doing their part to save lives. On the same morning as the Kerr County disaster, flash flooding also struck San Angelo, 150 miles away.

The San Angelo Police Department posted a drone video Monday, showing Fort Worth firefighters assisting Texas Task Force 1 when the deadly waters rose on the Fourth of July.

It's not just Fort Worth Fire who went down to help.

Tuesday, the Bedford Fire Department gave an update about their crews assisting in Kerrville.

Bedford Fire

The department said Bedford is one of 28 Texas Task Force boat teams. About 78 agencies statewide are helping out.

Plano Fire is also in Kerr County, providing efforts on the ground with search and rescue.

The El Paso Fire Department also dispatched to Central Texas, with video showing the raging waters as their team helped rescue residents.

Every life lost is one too many, but the swift action by first responders prevented the unthinkable from becoming even worse.

What they're saying:

"Just can't say enough about how we appreciate Fort Worth Fire for being here with Texas Task Force 1," a spokesperson for San Angelo said.

110 dead in Central Texas flooding

The backstory:

As of Tuesday, the official death toll for the Fourth of July flash flooding in the Texas Hill Country is 110, with 161 people still missing across the state.

Most of the deaths happened in Kerr County, where at least 87 people have died, including 30 children, many of whom were attending Camp Mystic near the Guadalupe River. At least five campers and a counselor from Camp Mystic are still missing.

Officials say crews have rescued more than 850 people since Friday.

How to help flood victims

What you can do:

Since the search and rescue efforts began in Kerr County and surrounding areas, people across the nation have been looking for ways to support responders and survivors. Here are a few ways you can help.

The main Kerr County relief fund was launched by local nonprofit Community Foundation to help support local response, relief and recovery efforts. Many businesses and organizations who have pledged donations for flood relief are donating directly to this fund. All donations will go right to the organizations helping with the emergency.

Those looking to donate can click here.

The website GoFundMe is also looking to help those in need of assistance. The site has several verified fundraisers from people in need of assistance.

You can see the list here.

To see the full running list of nonprofits and other organizations working towards flood relief, you can visit the FOX story at this link.