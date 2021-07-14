North Texas reality TV star Bill Hutchinson pleads not guilty in California rape case

article

A developer and reality TV show star from Dallas pleaded not guilty to raping a 16-year-old girl in California.

Prosecutors in Orange County accuse Bill Hutchinson of getting the girl drunk in April and attacking her after she passed out.

They were at Hutchinson’s vacation home in Laguna Beach.

Prosecutors also accused him of sexual battery against another 16-year-old.

And last week, Hutchinson was accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl at his Highland Park home in May.

Court documents said he is that girl’s legal guardian.

RELATED: Multiple young women accuse North Texas reality TV star Bill Hutchinson of sexual assault

He denies any wrongdoing.

The 63-year-old is known for the Lifetime Series "Marrying Millions" where he appeared with his 23-year-old fiancé.

Advertisement

He’s also the owner of Dallas’ Virgin Hotel and a commercial real estate company, Dunhill Partners.