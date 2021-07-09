Multiple young women accuse North Texas reality TV star Bill Hutchinson of sexual assault

article

A reality TV star who lives in North Texas was arrested this week for sexually assaulting a teenage girl and is now being sued by a second accuser.

Police in Highland Park arrested Bill Hutchinson on Tuesday.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, a 17-year-old girl said Hutchinson touched her inappropriately.

She said she’d been living with his family in Highland Park so she could finish out the school year after her family moved.

Hutchinson’s 13-year-old biological son, the 16-year-old daughter of his ex-wife and another 17-year-old female that he has legal guardianship of also live in the home.

The teen told police Hutchinson would often give them alcohol and allow them to smoke marijuana.

"On one occasion, [she] was intoxicated and fell asleep on the couch. She woke to William Hutchinson digitally penetrating her vagina with his finger without her consent. [She] stated she was frozen in fear and he only stopped when he noticed blood on his finger. He asked her ‘Did I do that?’ to which she informed him she was on her period," the arrest warrant affidavit states.

Investigators in Highland Park said they obtained video from another minor in the household claiming similar behavior at his home in Laguna Beach, California.

The 63-year-old Hutchinson told TMZ he is innocent.

He is a prominent developer and the owner of Virgin Hotels Dallas. He was also featured on the Lifetime series "Marrying Millions" along with his 23-year-old fiancé.

Following Tuesday’s arrest, a second young woman came forward and filed a lawsuit against Hutchinson.

The college student’s attorneys said she met with Hutchinson hoping for a job or internship. Instead, he gave her alcohol and took her to an apartment where he tried to force himself on her.

"Hutchinson assaulted our client while she was intoxicated, although she clearly rejected Hutchinson’s advances both in messages and in person," attorney Simpson Tuegel said.

The woman’s attorneys are encouraging other potential victims to come forward.