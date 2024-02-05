North Texas pastor's wife and daughter killed in crash

A North Texas pastor’s family was killed in a car crash over the weekend. Members of their church and several school communities are now grieving.

Mark McDaniel is the pastor of New Hope Community Church in Venus, located about 30 miles south of Arlington in Johnson and Ellis counties.

Over the weekend, he was driving home from a Pantego Christian Academy basketball game with his wife, Brandi, and daughter, Hannah.

They crashed into a guardrail while traveling through Big Spring in West Texas. The guardrail entered the vehicle, killing Brandi and Hannah. Mark survived.

The Texas Department of Public Transportation said it is still investigating the cause of the crash.

On Sunday, New Hope Community Church invited the congregation to grieve the loss and pray for the family at its service.

"We are gathered together this morning as a group of wounded healers," church leaders said. "It's not a normal day by any means. Each of you have woken up in an altered state of reality. And normal has left the building."

Hannah was a student a PCA. Her classmates and teachers are expected to wear blue in her honor on Monday.

Her former school, the Fellowship Academy, expressed its condolences for the family. Students there will also be wearing blue.

Grace Prep School, PCA's biggest rival, will be wearing PCA colors on Monday to show support.