North Texas officer delivers pizza after driver crashes

A police officer in North Texas is getting praise for helping a delivery driver who crashed on the way to delivering a pizza.

The Colleyville Police Department released Cpl. Patrick Starrett’s body camera video. He and other officers were called to the scene of a minor crash on Riverwalk Drive in December.

The officers found a delivery driver who was pretty upset about the accident and distraught over the fact that he might not be able to complete the order.

Cpl. Starrett stepped up and offered to deliver the pizza to a house just down the street.

“He was involved in a wreck,” the officer explained to the woman at the door.

“Oh no!” she exclaimed. “Thank you. You’re so sweet to bring it to me. Thank you.”

“It’s still hot, I believe,” Cpl. Starrett said.

Advertisement

Colleyville PD said it decided to share the video because it illustrates the exceptional service delivered by the police department and the heart of its public servants.

“Thank you, Cpl. Starrett, for going above and beyond the call of duty and leading by example,” the department said.