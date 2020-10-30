North Texas murder suspect arrested again for unlicensed silencer

article

A Rowlett man charged with murdering the mother of his child was arrested again on a federal firearms charge.

Andrew Charles Beard, 33, is now charged with the possession of a silencer, in addition to murder.

Carrollton police said he tried to disguise himself as a black man when he killed his ex-girlfriend, 24-year-old Alyssa Burkett, in an ambush-style attack outside her workplace in early October.

Court records show he had just lost a custody battle over their 1-year-old daughter.

Burkett’s friends and family members said she feared for her life and suspected Beard might be tracking her. Investigators did find evidence suggesting he had placed a tracking device on her car, as well as her new boyfriend’s car.

Beard was jailed on a $1 million bond but posted bail and was released to home confinement.

United States Attorney Erin Nealy Cox was outraged over his release.

“Given the brutality of his alleged crimes, it’s unthinkable that Mr. Beard bonded out of county jail,” she said in a statement. “I am proud that our federal law enforcement partners acted quickly so that we could file federal charges. It is our fervent hope that justice will be swift, and that Mr. Beard will be kept behind bars — state or federal — before he can inflict more harm.”

Cox obtained an arrest warrant based on the homemade silencer, which federal investigators said was found in his home and was not registered.

