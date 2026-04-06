North Texas mother found incompetent to stand trial in 6-year-old son’s death

The Brief Cindy Rodriguez-Singh was found incompetent to stand trial for the capital murder of her 6-year-old son following a psychiatric evaluation. A court hearing on April 14 will determine if she must be moved to a state hospital to undergo treatment aimed at restoring her competency. Investigators have yet to locate the child’s remains or find the suspect's husband, who fled to India with the rest of the family.



A Tarrant County mother accused of killing her 6-year-old special needs son and fleeing the country has been found incompetent to stand trial, according to newly obtained court documents.

Psychiatric evaluation results

What we know:

40-year-old Cindy Rodriguez-Singh remains in the Tarrant County Jail on a capital murder charge for the death of her son, Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, whose body has not been found.

Cindy Rodriguez Singh - Aug. 21, 2025 mugshot | Credit: Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

A psychiatric evaluation filed in court indicates Rodriguez-Singh is currently not competent to stand trial. A docket entry dated April 2 reflects the finding, and a hearing on her competency is scheduled for April 14, 2026.

If the court upholds the finding, Rodriguez-Singh would likely be transferred to a maximum-security unit at a state hospital for treatment aimed at restoring her competency.

Disappearance of Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez

Local perspective:

Noel was last seen alive in the Fall of 2022, but was not reported missing until March 2023, when an extended family member contacted authorities in Everman.

Investigators have said Rodriguez-Singh initially told them the boy was living with his biological father in Mexico.

Two days later, Rodriguez-Singh, her husband Arshdeep Singh, and six of their children left the United States for India. Noel was not with them.

Authorities believe the boy is dead, though his remains have never been found.

International manhunt and capture

Dig deeper:

Rodriguez-Singh was later added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list and was arrested in New Delhi, India.

She was returned to North Texas, where she has remained in custody. The whereabouts of her husband remain unknown.

Impact of competency ruling

All the Tarrant County District Attorney's office would share with FOX 4 is that Rodriguez-Singh underwent a competency evaluation in March and the results are sealed.

What they're saying:

Russell Wilson is a former Dallas County prosecutor. He says this effectively causes a pause in the proceedings, meaning there won't be talk of a possible plea deal or getting more information from Rodriguez-Singh. Which hurts both sides.

"When they're declared mentally incompetent, it means they can't understand the nature of the proceedings, or they're unable to assist their lawyer," said Wilson. "Trying to say the details of what exactly transpired beforehand, when the person's memory and mental state is compromised, I think it's difficult for both sides."

Wilson says she will likely undergo what's known as 'competency restoration' and be re-evaluated in the future.

"So, usually a person's competency can be restored through medication, and then they are interviewed, and there's a report that's generated, and when the competency is restored, then the proceedings can go forward," he said.

Wilson says while she undergoes treatment, both sides will likely try to gather as much additional information as they can.

He also shared that competency restoration treatment can be anywhere from 90 to 120 days.

Timeline for Rodriguez Singh

The backstory:

The case has drawn widespread attention due to the length of time Noel went unreported missing and the international manhunt that followed.