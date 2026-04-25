1 killed in Runaway Bay after severe storms tear across North Texas

The Brief Authorities in Runaway Bay, Texas, at least one person was killed by a storm that hit the town Saturday night. Damage has also been reported in Springtown, Texas, after the same storm moved through. FOX 4 News crews have seen downed power lines, structural damage and overturned vehicles.



At least one person was killed and numerous others have been injured after a powerful storm that apparently produced at least one tornado ripped across North Texas on Saturday night.

What we know:

Wise County Judge J.D. Clark confirmed at least one fatality in Runaway Bay after an apparent tornado hit the town on the banks of Lake Bridgeport. He said numerous other people have been injured and at least 20 families have been displaced.

A photo shared by FOX 4 News viewer Chad Casey showed what appeared to be a funnel that was backlit by lightning near Runaway Bay.

A FOX 4 News crew that arrived in the town about 50 miles northwest of Fort Worth found emergency vehicles along a highway, with power lines down and debris in the roadway.

The National Weather Service had issued a Tornado Warning for the area of Wise County where Runaway Bay is located at the time the damage happened. The NWS also warned people in the path of the storm of very large hail and damaging winds.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Storm damage is seen in Springtown, Texas, on April 25, 2026. (Chad Casey) From: FOX 4

A Tornado Warning was also in effect for the Springtown area in Parker County when the same storm caused damage about 25 miles northwest of Fort Worth.

Parker County officials reported a structure had collapsed in the Springtown area, and two people may be trapped inside. Chad Casey also shared video with FOX 4 News that showed damage to structures, billboards and vehicles.

What we don't know:

The identity of the person killed by the storm has not yet been released.

The NWS will likely survey the damage Sunday to determine if a tornado indeed happened. If so, the agency will also assign a rating to the twister.

What they're saying:

Clark said the American Red Cross is headed to the scene in Runaway Bay to help displaced families.

"A Reunification Center has been established at: 513 Port O' Call Drive, Runaway Bay," Clark wrote in a Facebook post. "Families seeking information about loved ones or needing assistance are encouraged to report to this location."

He said everyone but first responders should avoid the Runaway Bay area.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.