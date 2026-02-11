North Texas man sentenced in child sex trafficking case

The Brief A North Texas man was sentenced to 70 years in prison for trafficking, prostitution and sexual assault offenses. Robert Franklin picked up a runaway victim and began prostituting and sexually assaulting her from October 2020 to January 2021.



A North Texas man has been sentenced to 70 years in prison for trafficking, prostitution and sexual assault offenses.

What we know:

A Grayson County jury sentenced Robert Franklin to 50 years in prison for trafficking and prostitution offenses and 20 years in prison for sexual assault.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the sentencing on Wednesday afternoon.

Franklin initially picked up a 16-year-old victim after she had run away from Child Protective Services. He transported the victim to Texas in October 2020, where he began prostituting her. He then returned to Oklahoma with her to continue the criminal behavior before abandoning her at a hotel.

From December 2020 through January 2021, Franklin picked up the victim and brought her to Sherman, Texas, where he prostituted her and sexually assaulted her multiple times.

The victim was recovered on Sept. 26, 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she reported Franklin's crimes.

What they're saying:

"My office is committed to partnering with law enforcement and authorities across the state to investigate, prosecute, and secure just sentences against dangerous offenders who commit unconscionable crimes," said Attorney General Paxton. "The evils of the human trafficking world are far beyond despicable, and I will continue to fight to uncover these crimes and prosecute them to the full extent of the law."