North Texas man charged with murder in stabbing death of father-in-law

A North Richland Hills man has been arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing death of his father-in-law.

Bedford Police arrested 28-year-old Anthony Chaffin in connection with Oct. 11 stabbing of 41-year-old Jason Enos.

RELATED: Bedford stabbing leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody

Andrew Chaffin (Source: Tarrant County Jail)

MORE BEDFORD NEWS HERE

Investigators say Chaffin and Enos were arguing about a family issue outside a friend's residence on Shady Lane in Bedford when things got violent.

Bedford Police found Enos in the parking lot with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to Medical City Hospital in North Richland Hills where he later died.

Chaffin is currently in the Tarrant County Jail where he is being held on $200,000 bond.