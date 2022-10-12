Bedford stabbing leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody

article

The man who police believe fatally stabbed another man in Bedford is now behind bars.

Bedford police said they got a call about a disturbance on Shady Lane just after midnight Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found 41-year-old Keith Enos with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

The responding officers also took a man who was still at the crime scene into custody.

His name and the charges against him have not yet been released.