Bedford stabbing leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody
BEDFORD, Texas - The man who police believe fatally stabbed another man in Bedford is now behind bars.
Bedford police said they got a call about a disturbance on Shady Lane just after midnight Tuesday.
When officers arrived, they found 41-year-old Keith Enos with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.
The responding officers also took a man who was still at the crime scene into custody.
His name and the charges against him have not yet been released.